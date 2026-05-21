Glass company bottle it after 6am disturbances

RESIDENTS living close to Tymon Park have called for changes to be made to the bottle bank collection time.

Residents have reported glass bottle collections occurring at 6am, which has been causing great disturbance early in the morning.

Mayor Pamela Kearns raised the issue in the Council Chambers on May 12, asking the Public Realm team to contact the company about rearranging their collection times.

In response to the request, the team contacted the glass collection provider, Glassco Recycling, and reviewed their April collection records.

Records showed that during the month there were two collections identified as taking place outside of normal collection hours, which are listed as starting after 8am.

Following the Public Realm Team reminding Glassco of their obligated start and finish times, as listed in the service contract, the recycling company has confirmed they will avoid carrying out bottle collections before 8am.

Mayor Kearns expressed her satisfaction with the speed of action taken to ensure the situation is resolved and the early bottle collections do not continue,

“I am happy with the speed which my query was responded to and with the managers commitment to monitor the situation.

‘I have been in touch with the local residents that raised the issue with me, and they are reassured that their complaints are being treated with urgency.

‘I have asked them to let me know if it happens again where upon I will follow up with the council.”

South Dublin County Council confirmed they will continue to monitor the collection service to ensure residents are not disturbed further.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme