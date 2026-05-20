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Residents fear there could be a fatality due to speeding in estate
Residents are requesting traffic calming measures at St Maelruan’s Estate

Residents fear there could be a fatality due to speeding in estate

James Roulston MooneyMay 20, 2026 11:35 am

Traffic calming measures have been requested to be implemented in an Old Bawn estate as motorists are “flying through.”

Residents of St Maelruan’s Estate in Old Bawn, Tallaght have called for traffic calming changes to be introduced to the area in order to counter instances of speeding that are taking place.

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