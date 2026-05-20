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Residents are warned against dumping litter and starting fires
The Crescent in Millbrook Lawns

Residents are warned against dumping litter and starting fires

James Roulston MooneyMay 20, 2026 11:29 am

The council has warned residents in Tallaght against dumping litter and starting fires after a report from a local estate was passed on to them.

A green space at the back of The Crescent in Millbrook Lawns was reported to be the site of illegal dumping, as well as a fire that has led to damage in the area.

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