Celebrating the heritage culture and importance of the Camac River

The volunteer group, Friends of the Camac, gathered in Clondalkin to celebrate the heritage and environmental importance of the River Camac.

The event, held in Aras Chrónáin on Sunday, May 10, was a collaborative effort between local schools, councillors and community groups to honour “one of the most interesting rivers in Ireland.”

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