Traveller accommodation approved for Grange Castle despite entrance concerns

An artist impression of the plans for the new traveller accommodation at Grange Castle West

Further progress has been made with plans to construct new traveller accommodation in Lucan.

The development will be known as Lock Road in Grange Castle West, will replace the current accommodation site, Rock Road Mansions.

Rock Road Mansions will face demolition once residents have fully moved into the new group housing scheme.

Following a six-week public consultation period, nine submissions were received by the council, primarily relating to “the location of the entrance to the proposed development.”

Concerns regarding the entrance were mainly in relation to visibility upon exiting and entering the site and the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

It was made clear by the Senior Executive Architect on the project, Sinead Leech, that the entrance to the proposed development is an already existing one, located on Adamstown Road.

This entrance will be upgraded in line with the current cycle design standards to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

This will be done by implementing continuous footpaths and cycle track arrangements past the entrance to the site.

The new accommodation is set to house a total of four families and will feature a single-story detached house with two car parking spaces, three new halting site bays, each with a single-story day unit and an adjacent mobile unit.

The site will also feature “a single-story homework club, a play area and hard standing, new enterprise area, storage sheds, external bin store, Irish Water pumping station and installation of new external site lighting.”

For the extent of the project, a traveller accommodation team overtook extensive and ongoing engagement with the local traveller families to ensure there was a direct line of communication.

An indicative timeline for the project shows that construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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