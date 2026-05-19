46 Years of The Echo Newspaper: Witnessing a Community Transformed

W hen Tallaght locals David Kennedy, Mervyn Ennis and Dominic Finnegan produced the first edition of the Tallaght Echo on May 1, 1980, the area they were reporting on was a community in the making — and not without its struggles.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Tallaght became synonymous with suburban mismanagement, a new town that had been built at speed but without the infrastructure its residents deserved.

The Echo was there from the beginning, giving those residents a voice.

Throughout the 1980s, the paper chronicled the community’s fight for basic services — a battle that would define the decade.

One of the big issues was the Tallaght Hospital Action Group in the 1990s, which was instrumental in getting a hospital in the locality.

The Echo covered that campaign closely, amplifying local voices that national media often ignored.

The transformation that followed was remarkable. The Square opened in 1990, and was for a time the largest shopping centre in Ireland.

It was a turning point for Tallaght’s town centre, and The Echo was on hand to document what it meant for residents.

In the years that followed, Tallaght University Hospital, the Civic Theatre, South Dublin County Council headquarters, Rua Red Arts Centre, and Technological University Dublin all took shape nearby.

Across the Liffey, Clondalkin, Lucan and Ballyfermot were undergoing their own evolutions — growing populations, new schools, sports clubs, and community organisations all demanding coverage.

The Echo expanded to serve these communities too, becoming a weekly newspaper out every Thursday covering Tallaght, Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Lucan and surrounding areas.

Then came the Luas Red Line, which opened in September 2004, finally connecting Tallaght to the city in a way residents had been promised for decades.

The Echo is the only sold local newspaper in Dublin, with over 20,000 weekly readers.

Through Echo.ie, it has extended that reach into the digital age, over 30,000 weekly visitors, delivering award-winning local journalism online to new generations across south Dublin.

Forty-six years on, the communities The Echo serves are unrecognisable from those early pages — bigger, better-served, and prouder. But the paper’s purpose remains exactly what it was on May 1st, 1980: to reflect, champion and hold accountable the places and people it calls home.

Happy anniversary to us, The Echo — a true institution of south Dublin life.