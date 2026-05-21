600 council properties to receive free hot water

The left over renewable energy will be supplied to council properties in Tallaght and Clondalkin

Free hot water is set to be provided to more than 600 council properties in Balgaddy as part of a new scheme involving wind energy.

The local authority has stated that a new initiative will be delivered in partnership with Irish charity EnergyCloud and will provide hot water to hundreds of council tenants through the use of leftover renewable energy.

Following a successful pilot involving 22 homes in Dunawley, Clondalkin, the scheme will be expanded to four estates in Balgaddy; Tór an Rí, Buirg an Rí, Méile an Rí and Mac Uilliam in Tallaght.

Surplus wind energy is diverted to homes through a smart immersion controller, which is installed in these homes, and has access to a household’s hot water tank.

South Dublin County Council’s latest Chief Executive’s Report stated: “The initiative highlights the benefits of collaboration between local authorities, technology partners and communities, demonstrating how renewable energy can be used more efficiently to reduce household costs and support more sustainable living.”

Tenants who will be able to avail of the new scheme will have “full control” over their immersion, despite the new installation needed.

The home’s immersion switch will be removed and replaced with a smart device called a ‘climote’ and water is heated overnight when surplus energy is available that would otherwise go to waste.

Any energy costs laid on the tenant will be refunded by the council the following month.

The report added: “Nationally, the scheme delivered free hot water on 117 nights in 2023, resulting in meaningful savings for participating households.

“Extending the programme locally supports tenants with cost‑of‑living pressures while also contributing to climate and sustainability goals.”

EnergyCloud is also working to deliver their free hot water scheme to homes in Fingal and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The partnership is intended to tackle fuel poverty in the current cost-of-living crisis, while also supporting the local authority’s ambitious climate action goals.

It is expected that Energy Cloud technology will also be introduced as part of SDCC’s standard relet process for social housing.

New tenants that move into refurbished council homes will benefit from free hot water from the day they receive their keys, according to the council.