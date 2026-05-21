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Restaurant plans approved for old post office and beauty salon
The former post office and beauty salon in The Square

Restaurant plans approved for old post office and beauty salon

William O ConnorMay 21, 2026 10:52 am

PLANS have been approved for the amalgamation of two units in The Square Shopping Centre to be turned into a restaurant.

South Dublin County Council have given the green light for the amalgamation of the former An Post store and Beauty Salon store into one unit.

Applicant Spear ACO Cork Designated Activity Company proposed development include the amalgamation, including removal of internal mezzanine areas  and change of use of Units U133ABC, former An Post and U133D, former Bodytalk from Post Office and Retail Use respectively to accommodate a restaurant/ takeaway unit for consumption of hot food on and off the premises, modifications to existing shopfront signage, new tenant sign on eastern elevation and all associated site and development works.

The former An Post unit at Belgard Square East closed in early November 2024 when the new post office unit located within The Square Shopping Centre itself opened that same month.

The move came after the Tallaght An Post branch was acquired by a postmaster and privatised earlier that year, who decided to relocate the branch to a unit on the second floor beside Dunnes Stores.

Planning was approved with 10 conditions including a financial contribution of  €72,788.

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