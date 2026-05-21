JKS members to compete in the Scotland Championships

JKS Tallaght Karate Club is celebrating another major achievement after 13 members of the club were selected to compete for JKS Ireland at the JKS Scotland National Championships on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at the Grangemouth Sports Complex in Scotland.

The squad secured selection following impressive performances at the recent JKS Ireland Open held in Tallaght Leisure Centre, where JKS Tallaght competed against clubs from across Ireland and a visiting team from Scotland.

Those selected from JKS Tallaght are Sensei Philip Kennedy, Sempai Eoghan Kennedy,

Eamon O’Callaghan, Taylor Doherty Hughes, Seamus O’Callaghan, Xheims Qepi, Alara Lynott

Also selected were David O’Reilly, Lace Qepi, Neo Murray, Ryan O’Reilly, Isabella Maher and Amelia Maher.

The squad has continued its strong run of form in recent weeks, with several members also winning medals at the ONAKAI Open on May 10.

As part of preparations for Scotland, squad members will also compete at the USKFI Nationals on May 24 before stepping up training in the weeks leading up to the championships.

Preparations will make for a particularly busy period within the club, with JKS Tallaght’s annual grading examinations taking place on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 — just one day before the squad travels to Scotland for the Championships.

For many of the younger athletes, this will be their first opportunity to compete internationally, making selection to the Ireland squad a proud moment for both the competitors and their families.

Unlike the recent World Championships trip to Japan, the Scotland Championships will involve a demanding one-day journey, with an early morning departure from Dublin, flights to Edinburgh, coach travel to the venue, a full day of competition, followed by the return journey home later that evening.

JKS Tallaght will now begin fundraising efforts to help cover the costs of flights, transport and competition expenses for the trip.

Speaking about the squad selection, Philip Sensei said the club was “extremely proud” of everyone selected.

“These athletes have trained tirelessly throughout the year and fully deserve the opportunity to compete at an international level,” he said.

“For many of them this will be a memorable experience and a chance to test themselves against some of the best young karate talent in Scotland.”

With preparations now underway, excitement is building within the club as the squad looks ahead to proudly wearing the Irish colours in Scotland this June.