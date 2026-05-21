St Mary’s start work on €750,000 pitch development

ST MARY’S Saggart have broken ground on redevelopment work on club grounds with a total cost around €750,000 for the project.

The development will see the current main pitch of the club being replaced with a sand based pitch and will see a slightly smaller 75mx37m artificial pitch also be implemented.

The project has been in the plans for over a year and will be a much needed boost for the club as Pat Farrelly elaborated on.

“The club has spent a lot of money on renting outside pitches all winter for both juveniles and seniors. We’ll be hoping that with the all-weather pitches that’ll take a huge amount of our juveniles training sessions in Saggart.”

“We had been renting all around Saggart, Clondalkin and Tallaght and this will bring all of our juveniles back in house to the club.”

The club expects the new all-weather pitch to be constructed by early September and the upgraded main pitch will be available this time next year, approximately in late May of 2027. In the meantime all of the club’s home games are being played in Rathcoole Park until the project is finished.

The club will not have to borrow any money to finish the project with members and corporate sponsors raising a substantial amount with the remainder coming from the Community Recognition Fund along with the National Sports Capital Grant.

Club President Brian Jacob turned the sod on the development which mirrored the actions of his late father and founding member of the club Kevin who performed the same task more than 50 years ago when the club’s current home was purchased from the Wolahan family.

This development marks a significant milestone in the club’s history and is the biggest project of its kind ever undertaken by the club.

It would not be possible without the incredible support of club members and corporate sponsors.

DAR Golf, will be on site early next week to commence the work on the project.