MARKS Celtic recently won the LSA Division 3A Saturday title following a 2-0 victory at home to Raheny United.

The Springfield side came into the game on top of the league after an eight game unbeaten run which saw them inch ahead of rivals St Patrick’s CYFC in the table.

While Mark’s likely had the league wrapped up due to a large differential in goal difference,Anthony Farrelly and Dean Holohan were the goalscorers on the day with the win leaving no doubt as to who was going to win the league title for the 2025/2026 season.

The team was essentially a brand new outfit this year after being assembled throughout last summer.

Shane Ward performed brilliantly for the side, among the top goalscorers in the league with over 20 league goals to his name.

Martin McDonnell is another name who deserves recognition as the captain of the side and has led them to a title winning campaign.

They went into the season with expectations high and were confident from their abilities from the get go as commented on by Senior Secretary for the club David Brophy.

“The ambition at the start of the year was to get promoted like it always is but we didn’t know how the season was going to go. It was clear to see early on though that we were good enough to go all the way.”

The team survived a slight dip in form at the midpoint stage through the campaign being knocked out of their cups around Christmas and then having their league results dip slightly.

They bounced back well and ended up winning the league with games to spare, ensuring that they were on their way to Division 3 for the next season.

Led by coaches Derek Hewitt and Kevin Cooney, the club are confident that they will be able to compete in Division 3 next season.

“I think we’ll be looking at back to back promotions, we played against a few Division 3 teams in cup competitions this year so we know where the standard is at.

‘We definitely will be looking at promotion going into next season especially after such a good end to this season.”