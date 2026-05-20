Esker Celtic U17s cruise to Cup win

Action from Esker Celtic and Knockmitten United in the Paddy Hughes Cup decider

ESKER Celtic U17s were victorious in the Paddy Hughes Cup Final on Sunday at the AUL Complex with a full time score of 4-0.

Esker got off to a flying start in the third minute when Max Kelly found Terry Palmer on the edge of the box.

Palmer controlled the ball and unleashed a curling shot into the top corner of the net from 18 yards.

Knockmitten United were denied an equaliser by a brave diving save at the feet of the onrushing centre forward by Esker keeper Scott Kelly.

Esker Celtic’s dominance in the first half paid off when winger Zach Nevin drilled a low shot into the bottom corner just on the stroke of half time to make the score 2-0 at the interval.

The early stages of the second half were competitive but the Esker backline marshalled by Cole Quinn and Chris Benny held firm.

It was full back Cathal Mulally’s turn on the hour mark to deny Knockmitten a goal with an excellent sliding clearance.

His opposite full back Hayden Smullen went close to extending Esker Celtic’s lead from a corner.

A defence splitting pass from Esker captain Josh Blake released Nevin and he made no mistake in securing Esker’s third and his second goal from a tight angle.

The Knockmitten goalkeeper was called into action again soon after twice denying Esker forwards Oisin Fitzpatrick and Harry O’Connor.

Esker socred a fourth goal with Asa Daly and Cian Becker combining to put Fionn Egan through on goal, Egan kept his nerve and coolly slid the ball underneath the keeper.

Knockmitten were unlucky not to score a consolation but were denied by a timely clearance by Rares Petrisor in the final minutes of the game.

Esker’s managers Robbie Blake and Ken Kelly were more than happy with the result.

“Delighted with the result as it made up for this same team who got beaten last year in the Cup Final and that the players are concentrating now on adding a league title to this cup win.”