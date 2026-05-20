36 Donore runners take part in 5km

Donore runners at the national 5k at the weekend

DONORE Harriers had a big club turnout for the Irish Runner 5km which incorporated the National Championships at the Phoenix Park last weekend.

36 members of the club participated at the event with the first finisher being Eoin Gormley who managed a PB.

Des Treble won silver in the M55 category while the men’s M50 team managed a silver place finish.

The first woman home was Caroline McCarthy.

At the Naas 5 mile the club had a first place finish with Rhys Johnson emerging victorious at the event.

Jack Raftery of the club also represented Ireland internationally with a victory at Toni Bonet on the Balearic Island of Ibiza.

With a strong last 200m, he posted a time of 46.51 in the 400m beating British runner Alex Haydock Wilson into 2nd and fellow Irishman Sean Doggett who finished in third.

On the track at the May open in Tullamore, Abigail Farrell finished second in two rounds of the 100m Hurdles with times of 14.07 and 14.13 respectively. She then went on to win gold at the Leinster Senior Schools track and field 100m hurdles the day after.

Caoimhe Fitzsimons came first in the 400m Hurdles heats with a time of 1.03.70.

There were many young athletes who earned gold medals at the Leinster Senior Schools track and field with Zion Osawe earning top prize in the high jump, Alex Leonard in the 400m and Charlie O’Neill in the 1500m.

Dyan Kelly and Adam Noone also won silver medals while Ciaran O Farrell won a bronze in both the 100m and 200m.

Finlay Cherry Maguire also podiumed in the 1500m with many other PBS taking place throughout the club’s membership.

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