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Golf fundraiser big success for Tower’s
John Ryan, Eddie O'Malley , Gerry Murphy, Cathal Wall and (inset): Cathal Wall's winning team

Golf fundraiser big success for Tower’s

Michael HowleyMay 21, 2026 10:38 am

ROUND Tower GAA Club’s annual golf fundraiser proved to be a great success when it took place at Castlewarden Golf Club on Friday.

The main sponsor of the event was Toyota Liffey Valley and the club are extremely grateful to Tom Staunton for this sponsorship.

Planning for the fundraiser first began about eight weeks ago with an organisational committee composed of Ed O’Malley, Cathal Wall, Gerry Murphy, Billy O’Connor and Carl Slattery.

Cathal Wall and his team came in first place with the Red Cow team coming second, Brian Ormond’s team coming third, A and D Car Sales team in fourth and Joe Gaffney’s team coming in fifth place.

Given the success of the event overall the club will look to make it an annual occurrence going forward with aims to expand the scale even further in future editions.

A total of 35 teams participated in the event, with the first groups teeing off shortly after 9am.

Thankfully, the weather stayed dry throughout the day, adding to the enjoyable atmosphere both on and off the course.

Players and supporters alike enjoyed a fantastic day of golf, camaraderie and community spirit, with the fundraiser once again highlighting the strong support for Round Tower GAA Club.

The club would like to thank everyone who took part, along with the organisers, sponsors and volunteers who helped make the event such a memorable occasion.

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