Greenhills capture Paddy Farry Cup

GREENHILLS FC’s U12s side captured the Paddy Farry Cup last weekend after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Leixlip United at the AUL Complex.

The Division 4 side defied the odds during the DDSL Cup finals weekend, matching their Division 3 opponents across a tense, evenly fought contest.

Leixlip launched heavy pressure but the Greenhills defence stood unbreakable.

Goalkeeper Eoin Little excelled and was supported by the unbreakable defensive unit of Oisin Hunt, Noah Larkin, Oihan McConnell and Zach Hopkins.

In midfield, Jack Leddy, Luca Odlum and captain Stefan Lynskey Cummins worked tirelessly in order to provide service for the attackers.

Evan Doyle, Jay Carney and Parker Shortt injected pace on the wings while Kealan Flannery and Thomas Connaughton led the line from the front.

With the two sides being unable to be separated after extra time, the final would be decided on penalties.

Nerves of steel from Hopkins, Lynskey Cummins and Hunt combined with some top tier goalkeeping from Little in goal ensured that Greenhills earned themselves silverware with a 3-1 victory, bringing the cup back to Dublin 12.