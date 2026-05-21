Firhouse girls crowned All-Ireland champions

Firhouse Educate Together Secondary School recently emerged victorious in the Junior C Girls All Ireland League.

They played in the final against Colaiste Einde last Thursday in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

It was a close game between the two schools but Firhouse did enough to win the title with a 37-22 scoreline.

The result ensured that the school has remained unbeaten since establishing a basketball team and they will hope to continue this streak with more wins in the future.

The team was coached by Lisa Gallagher, Rachael Cheasty, Sinead Groarke and Meabh Quinn.