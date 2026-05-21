Search
Firhouse girls crowned All-Ireland champions
Firhouse Educate Together beat Colaiste Einde in the National Basketball Arena

Firhouse girls crowned All-Ireland champions

Michael HowleyMay 21, 2026 10:18 am

Firhouse Educate Together Secondary School recently emerged victorious in the Junior C Girls All Ireland League.

They played in the final against Colaiste Einde last Thursday in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

It was a close game between the two schools but Firhouse did enough to win the title with a 37-22 scoreline.

The result ensured that the school has remained unbeaten since establishing a basketball team and they will hope to continue this streak with more wins in the future.

The team was coached by Lisa Gallagher, Rachael Cheasty, Sinead Groarke and Meabh Quinn.

Read More


Orchard U12s joy at winning Tommy Coady Cup

Sport

CHERRY Orchard’s U12.1 Saturday side picked up the Tommy Coady Cup at the weekend with a 4-1 victory against Dalkey at the...

Pico Lopes honoured ahead of World Cup with Cape Verde

Sport

SHAMROCK Rovers captain Pico Lopes was recently honoured with a surprise ceremony at his home estate of Ashling Close just off the...

Five-star Peamount lift FAI Youth Cup

Sport

PEAMOUNT United defeated Finglas United in the National U18s Youth Cup final last Saturday after a thrilling contest saw them pick up...

Top Marks

Sport

MARKS Celtic recently won the LSA Division 3A Saturday title following a 2-0 victory at home to Raheny United. The Springfield side...

Esker Celtic U17s cruise to Cup win

Sport

ESKER Celtic U17s were victorious in the Paddy Hughes Cup Final on Sunday at the AUL Complex with a full time score...

36 Donore runners take part in 5km

Sport

DONORE Harriers had a big club turnout for the Irish Runner 5km which incorporated the National Championships at the Phoenix Park last...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST