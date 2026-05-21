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Orchard U12s joy at winning Tommy Coady Cup
Cherry Orchard players celebrate a goal

Orchard U12s joy at winning Tommy Coady Cup

Michael HowleyMay 21, 2026 10:16 am

CHERRY Orchard’s U12.1 Saturday side picked up the Tommy Coady Cup at the weekend with a 4-1 victory against Dalkey at the AUL Complex.

The Orchard went 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Llyod from a glancing header early on in the match.

The score would remain 1-0 until midway through the second half with Reynolds picking up a loose ball near the edge of the box and burying the shot into the top corner.

A third would soon follow from Abudu with Kealy providing the assist while a fourth goal from Flynn put the icing on the cake, successfully converting from a corner.

The team and management with the Tommy Coady Cup

Huge credit must be given to the Dalkey side that never made it an easy game for Cherry Orchard and were rewarded late on with a goal of their own, thought it proved to be only a consolation with Cherry Orchard earning the victory on the day.

The team would like to thank sponsors Ace Stainless Steel Specialist, JYSK Ireland and AppleGreen Ireland for their continued support.

The club would also like to thank Glenn Whelan for his message of inspiration to the boys and his father David who drove the team via coach to and from the game.

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