Pico Lopes honoured ahead of World Cup with Cape Verde

SHAMROCK Rovers captain Pico Lopes was recently honoured with a surprise ceremony at his home estate of Ashling Close just off the Old County Road organised by his neighbours ahead of travelling to the World Cup with Cape Verde.

A native of Crumlin, Lopes is eligible to play for Cape Verde thanks to his father Carlos who is from the archipelago.

This summer he will be the only Irish born player to appear at a World Cup since 2002 and the first player to ever play in the finals while playing in the League of Ireland.

Lopes started off with Bohemians spending six years in Dalymount before making the switch to Tallaght back in 2016.

Since then he has established himself among the best players in the league and has been a focal point of a Rovers team that many consider to be the greatest ever in the league’s history.

As the famous story goes, Lopes was recruited into the Cape Verde National Team set up and had almost ignored the message back in 2019.

Since then he has gone on to compete at three African Cup of Nations and has made over 40 appearances for the national team.

Despite the numerous accolades, Lopes was expecting a lowkey dinner at his mother’s house last Sunday before being surprised by a celebration featuring all of his neighbours on the estate wishing him well before participating at the pinnacle of football this summer, the World Cup.

His neighbour Sheena Heavey helped organise the event.

“He’s a really nice guy, he’s so humble, he eventually got his dinner from his dad and the whole nation wants to try that lasagna”

“There is a huge buzz, I work in the local school and loads of kids have seen him. I think it’s just lifted everyone.

‘It’s great for the area, it’s lovely to bring it home here too.

‘Something that could have easily not captured any focus in the media so we are all delighted with the coverage. I think this has really brought it to people’s attention.