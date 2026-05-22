LDA to deliver 253 new homes in Park West

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has announced plans to deliver 253 new homes in Park West in partnership with Harcourt Developments.

The new A-rated apartments are being delivered as part of Park West Pointe, a prominent and well-connected residential scheme between Park West Avenue and Park West Road in Dublin 12.

These homes, which are the next phase of the development, include 109 one-bed, 115 two-bed and 29 three-bed apartments.

The homes are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Park West Pointe has been carefully designed and planned to enhance both current and future residents’ lives, by combining modern city living with essential social infrastructure.

The scheme is being developed by Harcourt Developments and, when completed, will provide a total of 750 new homes ranging in height from 8 to 14 storeys.

This figure includes the 253 apartments, which are being financed and will be owned by the LDA.

The development will also feature excellent amenities including crèche and retail offerings, internal amenity space, a linear park and podium courtyard, helping to create a vibrant and well-serviced community.

The site is also situated within the Park West Business Campus and is 2km from Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The development has excellent connectivity to Dublin City Centre.

The site is adjacent to the Park West and Cherry Orchard train station which is a six-minute journey from Heuston station and a separate train service that connects to the North Docks & Grand Canal Dock.

The area is also well-served by bus and high-quality cycling routes.

The 253 new homes at Park West Pointe are being delivered in partnership with the LDA through the Agency’s Project Tosaigh homebuilder partnership initiative.

This is where the Agency partners with private homebuilders, providing the financial stimulus required to ensure the construction and completion of new homes.

The completed homes are then owned by the LDA and made available as Cost Rental or sold by the LDA in partnership with local authorities through an Affordable Purchase Scheme.

In this case, all 253 new homes will be made available as Cost Rental. Cost Rental is a relatively new tenure, which provides a secure, long term rental option with rents at least 25% below market rates.

The tenure is designed to assist those who do not quality for social housing or other state housing supports, but who are struggling to afford to rent in the private market.

As part of Project Tosaigh, developers can use the LDA’s financial commitment to secure other finance, activating full sites and allowing for the timely completion of more homes.

The LDA’s investment in Park West Pointe is in addition to the delivery of a further 99 homes on site through the Croí Connaithe Scheme, which will be delivered to the private owner occupier market in 2027 by Harcourt Developments.

Park West Pointe is one of several major LDA housing developments in the west Dublin area.

The Agency recently began construction on 1,100 homes at Cherry Orchard, which is located opposite Park West.

It has secured planning permission to develop 383 new homes at Bluebell Waterways, which is located beside the 5th Lock of the Grand Canal.

The LDA recently announced plans to develop 542 homes in the current Phase 1 of Southwest Gate on the Naas Road and has also acquired the Royal Liver Site, which has the potential to deliver over 1,200 new homes.

The Royal Liver Site is located opposite Southwest Gate.

The LDA’s delivery pipeline in the Park West and Inchicore areas alone now stands at 3,500 homes.

John Coleman, Chief Executive of the LDA, said: “This partnership with Harcourt Developments is another important step in scaling up the delivery of cost rental homes in well-connected locations.

‘Park West Pointe is ideally suited for this type of development, with strong public transport links and the capacity to support a vibrant, mixed community.

These 253 homes will provide secure, high-quality rental options at below market rates, helping to meet the needs of people who are currently priced out of the private rental sector.

“With 3,500 LDA homes now planned across the Park West and Inchicore area, we are building real momentum in delivering affordable housing at scale where it is needed most.”