Council will ensure ‘earliest possible dates’ for pavilion

The pavilion in Dodder Valley installed by the local authority

A detailed programme for the planned Kilnamanagh pavilion will not be made available until the delivery of the Griffeen Valley Park and Corkagh Park pavilions.

The programme for the sports changing room pavilion in Kilnamanagh, which is expected to benefit local clubs like St Kevin’s Kilian’s GAA, as well as other planned locations will not be presented until the works at Griffeen Valley Park and Corkagh Park are complete.

The two pavilions set to be introduced to the parks in Lucan and Clondalkin are currently underway and the council stated that the two projects are “nearing completion.”

€8m is expected to be spent on the Pavilions Programme this year, with a further €4m marked for 2027.

The space planned for the new Kilnamanagh pavilion is a 0.02 hectares site located in Kilnamanagh Open Space, Tallaght, Dublin 24, east of Treepark Road.

The overall area consists of several playing pitches, walking and cycling routes, play areas, and some planting.

The proposed development will consist of a single-storey pavilion building consisting of two individual team changing rooms each with one WC area, one club storage area, and one plant room, all with individual access and a storage facility for equipment with a plant room.

The proposed development forms part of the South Dublin County Council pavilion project, which aims for the replacement of existing container units used for changing or storage space at parklands in the area.

Collinstown Park, Tymon Park South, Kiltipper Park, Willsbrook Park, Dodder Valley Mount Carmel, Griffeen Valley/Arthur Griffith Park and the artificial pitch at Sean Walsh Park are the other locations expected to benefit from SDCC’s pavilion project.

A previous sports pavilion delivered by the local council can be seen in Dodder Valley Park.

The local authority stated: “The implementation will support active recreation in local communities, support the growth and development of sports clubs and groups facilities such as changing rooms, and provide secure storage areas to ensure access to recreation, sustainability of service delivery and enable success…

“…South Dublin will seek to ensure the earliest possible dates for the manufacture and delivery of the pavilions on site.”