Over 250 gather for All Ireland Homeless Street Soccer Finals

Over 250 players from all over Ireland came together in Astro Park, Tallaght to participate in the All Ireland Homeless Street Soccer Finals, the forerunner to the Homeless World Cup.

The finals took place at the AstroPark in Tallaght, highlighting the strong sense of inclusion at the heart of the league, 28 teams from all over Ireland –including 8 female teams – battled it out for top honours in a superb display of skill, agility and sportsmanship.