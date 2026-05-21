Students honoured at career skills competition

Whether they want to explore the stars in space or star in the movies, become an accountant, a sports scientist or an electrician, the sky was the limit for over 1,700 secondary school students from around Ireland who took part in this year’s Career Skills Competition 2026.

Now in its 16th year, the competition encourages senior cycle students who have completed a work experience placement to reflect on the skills they developed and to explore a potential future career.

The top 35 students from 21 counties in Ireland were honoured at an award ceremony at the Clock Tower, Department of Education, where they gathered with families, teachers and guidance counsellors from across the country to celebrate their achievements.

Some of the standout entries were quite timely; one student explored the job of a genealogist (the nation just recently pouring over the 1926 Census results), while another looked into the role of medicine in space – very relevant in light of NASA’s awe-inspiring Artemis missions!

One student also gained teaching experience in Calcutta, which encouraged him to explore the career of a social entrepreneur.

To enter, students researched their chosen career, outlined relevant education pathways, identified key skills and knowledge and reflected on how the experience has influenced their aspirations.

Students entered in English or Irish, either through a written submission or a Vlog.

There was a 20% increase in entries this year, a testament to the value placed on career exploration and work experience in schools nationwide.

Among the winning students were Deborah Collins Adamu Tongo, Old Bawn Community School who was Highly Commended LC Category, career investigation: Biomedical Scientist and Mohammed Ashraf Monged, Coláiste Éanna, Rathfarnham who was Highly Commended TY Category – taught in Calcutta and investigated career of Social Enterprise Founder.