Businesses support CityEdge project

The Naas Road at the Red Cow between Park West and Ballymount

The CityEdge project has been met with support for the ambition from businesses and agencies, who also made their concerns about the effects of the future landscape clear.

The consultation portal for the latest variation to the current County Development Plan, focused on the new draft Strategic Urban Development Framework for the CityEdge project.

CityEdge is a 700-hectare joint initiative between South Dublin County Council and Dublin City Council to create a new urban quarter in the Naas Road, Ballymount, and Park West areas, with residential developments and employment opportunities to be delivered.

The draft SURF for the project notes a potential 80,000 population in the area, as well as ambitions to deliver 40,000 homes and 75,000 jobs within the new location.

Many submissions noted support for the project and called for considerations to be given to certain things as it develops.

Existing business parks nearby such as ACE Enterprise Park and Greenogue Business Park made submissions in relation to CityEdge.

ACE Enterprise Park is located in Bawnogue, Clondalkin, and General Manager Sean White called for the protection of existing small to medium enterprises while the development of new spaces for new businesses is carried out.

Mr White stated ACE’s belief that the framework includes provisions for minimal disruption to existing businesses, clarity on timelines for redevelopments and stronger public transport also.

Mr White said: “Improved connectivity between existing enterprise locations and future public transport infrastructure will be crucial.

“We believe particular attention should be given to last-mile connections linking enterprise parks with the wider CityEdge network.”

Massey Bros Funeral Homes highlighted the need for a chapel of rest to be developed in CityEdge as part of the mixed-use nature of the area, as they had done so previously.

Community infrastructure is expected to be delivered alongside housing as part of the mixed-use nature of the planned neighbourhood.

Massey Bros stated: “We wish to again highlight the need for a chapel of rest that is sufficiently large to accommodate funeral services, rather than solely smaller, private facilities.

“Given the scale of the proposed development and the growing population it will serve, this type of provision will be an important element of supporting community needs.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland called for the protection of the M50 and N7 throughout the creation of CityEdge.

TII noted that there was no mention in the section labelled ‘Movement’ of the motorway and national road and labelled this omission one it is “seriously concerned” about.

It is noted that the project is expected to contribute to traffic volumes near the roads by 2042 and that strengthened public transport will help this but warned that a lack of consideration given to existing national road and motorway “would adversely impact the operation and safety of the strategic road network.”

Inland Fisheries Ireland asked for planning permission not to be considered until necessary infrastructure upgrades are put in place.

IFI recommended a person or team be dedicated to ensure that surface water management policies are adhered to.

This includes the sustainable supply of potable water, adequate foul drainage infrastructure, and the allocation of sufficient resources for the ongoing maintenance of both existing and proposed stormwater and drainage infrastructure.

The submission reads: “IFI notes that any major infrastructural projects such as this have the potential to significantly increase pressures on receiving waters if not underpinned by appropriate and fully operational infrastructure, in particular a drainage and foul infrastructure which has robust maintenance programs which will reduce flood risk and help protect the aquatic environment.”