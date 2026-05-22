Most of 14,000 CRH ordinary shareholders are from America

CRH has over 14,000 holders of ordinary shares, most of whom reside in America, after their decision to move their market listing across the Atlantic in 2024.

Irish building materials and services company CRH noted that approximately 14,350 people held ordinary shares in the company, as of February 4, 2026, with their popularity in the US rising following a place on the S&P 500 Index in December 2025.

Their share split from December 2024 noted that 57 per cent of shares were owned by shareholders based in the States, but the leading building materials business in North America has since grown.

The company has offices in Rathfarnham and Belgard Castle, and held its AGM in Dun Laoghaire on Thursday evening.

CRH Chief Executive Officer Joe Mintern stated in the company’s annual report: “Our inclusion in the S&P 500 Index marked a significant milestone for our business at the end of the year – a powerful recognition of our market leadership, and a signal of confidence in our long-term growth.

“Looking ahead, I believe CRH is well positioned to lead the next era of growth in construction.”

The company employ more than 50,000 people across 2,100 locations in 48 U.S. States and seven Canadian provinces, with more than 800 sites dedicated to their aggregates business, over 600 to cementitious materials and 500 plus to roads.

CRH posted a $7.7bn of adjusted EBITDA growth, which marked the 12th consecutive year there was a double-digit increase of this figure, rising 11 per cent in 2025.

The CEO stated: “This result was driven by good end market demand, strong commercial execution, disciplined cost control, and positive contributions from acquisitions.”

The company made two acquisitions in 2025, most notably the purchase of Eco Material Technologies for $2.1bn in July, and recorded a strong revenue figure in the latest report.

The building materials giant recorded a revenue of $7.4bn recently, over half a billion up on the figure for Q1 2025.

They are involved in a $700m deal to buy Axius Water, a US water treatment company, which will further expand their portfolio – CRH’s annual report noted that they have over 80 locations across their water infrastructure business in America.

Mintern stated upon publishing of the Q1 2026 results: “We delivered a strong start to 2026, reflecting good momentum from early-season project activity, disciplined commercial execution and positive contributions from acquisitions.

“During the quarter, we continued our active portfolio management, reallocating capital into higher-growth, more connected businesses.

“Notwithstanding the current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we are encouraged by the continued strength of underlying demand across our key markets.

“The outlook for our business remains positive and backed by our superior strategy and connected portfolio we are pleased to reaffirm our financial guidance for 2026, leaving us well positioned for another year of growth and value creation ahead.”