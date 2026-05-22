Clondalkin recorded highest number of new homes delivered

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Mid-West, Deputy Shane Moynihan, has welcomed the latest housing completion figures, which show Clondalkin recorded the highest number of new homes delivered in any Local Electoral Area in the country.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 518 homes were completed in Clondalkin in the first three months of 2026, the highest of any LEA nationwide.

Deputy Moynihan said:

“The first three months of this year saw the highest level of housing completions for that period since records began in 2011, and seeing Clondalkin top the list nationally is a really positive sign for our local community.

“Housing supply is a key issue in Dublin Mid-West, so it’s important that we are seeing steady, well-planned delivery happening locally.

Newly published figures show a 32.9% increase in housing completions in the first three months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, marking the highest level of Q1 completions since 2011.

A total of 7,856 new homes were completed nationally between January and March 2026, up from 5,938 in Q1 2025.

Deputy Moynihan went on to say:

“Clondalkin leading the way nationally shows the scale of work underway locally and the real impact that is having for people and families.

“Nationally, almost 7,900 homes were completed in the first three months of the year, up nearly 33% on the same period last year and the highest start to a year since records began.

“That momentum is important, and we need to keep building on it to ensure more people can access a home.

‘Investment in the infrastructure to support these new communities is now crucial and I will work to ensure that we see that investment in our schools, our public transport and public safety.

“I want to recognise the work of Minister James Browne in progressing housing delivery locally. Fianna Fáil is committed to building communities and increasing housing supply, and today’s figures are just one part of that ongoing work.”

He added that continued delivery across all housing types will be key to meeting demand and supporting growing communities.