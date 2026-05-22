Tumble Circus is full of wild acrobatics

ANNOYING, talented, and stubbornly skilled’, Ken and Tina from Tumble Circus present ‘Won’t Be Told’, a rebellious circus adventure that rages against the dying of the light.

Their world is packed with wild acrobatics, absurd juggling, and hysterical comedy, all delivered with the fierce determination of performers who refuse to go quietly.

This is a circus with attitude, heart, and a glorious refusal to behave. Tumble Circus presents a 35 minute outdoor event in Parlathan Place (between Rua Red and the Civic Theatre) and then Corkagh Park and its surroundings.

‘Won’t Be Told’ will be presented by the Civic Theatre in association with ‘Age & Opportunity’ as part of the Bealtaine Festival, Ireland’s national celebration of the arts and ageing, kindly supported by South Dublin County Council.

The month of May belongs to the Bealtaine festival, giving older adults across the country the opportunity to discover a new talent or find a new way to use an old skill.

For many, it serves as a way to make new friends and connect with the wider community, as groups are offered the opportunity to host an event or activity for older members of the community during the month of May centred around art and creativity.

For more details about Bealtaine events from across South Dublin County, be sure to check sdcc.ie.

‘Won’t Be Told’ was performed in Parlathan Place on May 10 and then in Corkagh Park beside the Park House Cafe on May 11.