Search
Local history with Monica McGill: A unique library that is part of the fabric of Clondalkin
Clondalkin Library is very much in daily use

Local history with Monica McGill: A unique library that is part of the fabric of Clondalkin

Echo StaffJune 6, 2025 3:28 pm

Clondalkin Library is a gorgeous, unique, heritage building still very much in daily use. It is situated at the junction of Monastery Road and Floraville Avenue, at what was once the outskirts of the village.

The library was built in 1911 and has an interesting back-story. 

Read More


Coláiste Chilliain showcase

Clondalkin

Clondalkin’s Coláiste Chilliain hosted their annual Seóthaispeántas, ‘showcase’, on Thursday.The Showcase featured student work in all practical subjects, including Art, Home Economics,...

Calls for mobile staircase for tourist access to Round Tower

Clondalkin

THERE is considerable opposition to calls for a mobile staircase to allow public access into the Clondalkin Round Tower, due to fears...

Review of traffic solutions underway to ensure safety of pupils attending school

News

A REVIEW of traffic solutions is underway to ensure the safety of pupils attending a Rathcoole school. Fine Gael councillor Shirley O’Hara...

Relay for Life raises over €46,000 to fight cancer

Clondalkin

Some 500 people took part in the Relay for Life 24-hour lap to fight and raise awareness of cancer at the weekend...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST