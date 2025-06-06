Search
Budget blow for planned heritage centre
An artist’s impression of the heritage centre

Alessia MicalizziJune 6, 2025 3:08 pm

South Dublin County Council are exploring alternative locations for the Tallaght Heritage Centre following an increase of construction costs since the original proposal.

A Part 8 plan had been approved in 2023 to build a two-storey structure on Old Blessington Road adjacent to the Civic Theatre that would accommodate gallery and exhibition spaces.

