More information needed in change of use plans for shop

ADDITIONAL information has been requested for the change of use of a furniture shop and window shop/showroom to a multi-functional space to include a place of worship and community centre in Lucan.

South Dublin County Council has requested the additional information from Daare Arqam Trust at the site at Units 39-40, Hills Industrial Estate, Lower Lucan Road, Lucan.

The plans lodged included the change of use from furniture shop and window shop/showroom to a multi-functional space to include a place of worship and community centre, with ancillary office space.

Minor internal alterations to layouts and alterations to the elevations to facilitate the change of use and the provision of car-parking spaces and bicycle spaces. The subject site includes a Protected Structure at Steward’s Crafts.

The local authority requested information on traffic, access and parking, schedule of areas, a masterplan for the entire site detailing how the two uses will interact with one another and Ecological Impact Assessment.

Submissions were also made by Cllr Joanna Tuffy, Paul Gogarty, TD, Cllr Francis Timmons and Cllr Linda De Courcy.