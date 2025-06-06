Search
More information needed in change of use plans for shop
The premises in Lucan

More information needed in change of use plans for shop

William O ConnorJune 6, 2025 3:00 pm

ADDITIONAL information has been requested for the change of use of a furniture shop and window shop/showroom to a multi-functional space to include a place of worship and community centre in Lucan.

South Dublin County Council has requested the additional information from Daare Arqam Trust at the site at Units 39-40, Hills Industrial Estate, Lower Lucan Road, Lucan.

The plans lodged included the change of use from furniture shop and window shop/showroom to a multi-functional space to include a place of worship and community centre, with ancillary office space.

Minor internal alterations to layouts and alterations to the elevations to facilitate the change of use and the provision of car-parking spaces and bicycle spaces. The subject site includes a Protected Structure at Steward’s Crafts.

The local authority requested information on traffic, access and parking, schedule of areas, a masterplan for the entire site detailing how the two uses will interact with one another and Ecological Impact Assessment.

Submissions were also made by Cllr Joanna Tuffy, Paul Gogarty, TD, Cllr Francis Timmons and Cllr Linda De Courcy.

Read More


Speaker Conolly pub apartment plans approved

News

PERMISSION has been granted by An Bord Pleanála with a number of conditions for an apartment development at the Speaker Conolly pub...

Kelland Homes lodge proposals for 233 dwellings in Clonburris

Property

PROPERTY developer Kelland Homes has lodged an application for 233 dwellings at a site in Clonburris in Dublin 22. The plans lodged...

Spiritan Congregation appointed to parishes

Lucan

A TEAM from the Spiritan Congregation will be appointed to care for the Tallaght parishes of Springfield, Brookfield and Jobstown in early...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST