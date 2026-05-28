Locals are honoured with basketball awards

Caitriona Flanagan and Patsy Kelleher of Dublin Lions receiving the Area Board Club of the Year award from Executive Member of the National Area Board Committee Barbara Kelly

BASKETBALL Ireland recently held their annual awards ceremony at the Osprey Hotel in Naas last Saturday night with a number of local institutions picking up awards.

Colaiste Eanna earned themselves the title of School of the Year for the A division, student Adam Charles picked up the U19 player of the year award while Hillary Nets was awarded Boys Coach of the Year. All of these awards came in the Post Primary Schools category.

Indeed it has been an extremely successful year for the school with multiple teams earning silverware.

The 2nd year team won the All-Ireland League Title earlier on in May with a win over Castleisland while the U19s won an All Ireland Cup with the U16 team also winning their All Ireland League.

Eanna were also represented in the awards at University level also. Mikah Blackwell earned Div 1 Male Collegiate Player of the Year with Griffith College Dublin.

Dublin Lions were another team represented at the awards with the club being named ‘Club of the Year’ as well as Mykyta Hural picking up the U18 Male Player of the Year Award in the Area Board categories.

Dublin Lions have had an impressive campaign at various different levels.

The senior men’s team came first in the Division 1 National League regular season impressing throughout and finishing with a record of 18 wins and just four losses.

The U18 side which Hural is apart of won the National Cup while the U14s girls and U16 girls also made National Finals.

That is alongside a plethora of regional and Dublin titles that the club have won across all age groups over the last few months.