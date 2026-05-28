Denning elected President of Society of Irish Motor Industry

Liam Denning is the new President of the Society of the Motor Industry

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) is pleased to announce Liam Denning as its newly elected President at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Killashee Hotel, Naas

A prominent figure in the vehicle body repair sector, Liam brings decades of hands-on family business experience and a deep commitment to industry standards to the position.

Notably, he will be the first president of the SIMI to represent the VBRS (Vehicle Body Repair Sector), a historic milestone for the body repair community in Ireland.

Speaking at the event, Liam Denning, newly appointed President of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, commented, “I am truly honoured to accept the role and do so with pride and responsibility. I look forward to representing our members and working closely with the SIMI in the coming year.”

The SIMI President who runs his business at the Spawell remarked on the pressures facing the industry – rising costs, staff attraction and retention, keeping abreast of technology – all within a challenging global environment. While acknowledging that electrification was now centre stage, and the whole industry has had to rapidly evolve to keep pace with the changing technology, through continuous training, upskilling, and equipment.

Mr Denning, stated, “Despite positive market developments, the transition to electrification is only starting to gain traction.

“Currently, the national average vehicle age is over 10 years old, meaning the equity gap that allows consumers to trade up to a new or newer car is widening.

If the EV project is to succeed, it must be supported through continued investment. This means investment in the national charging infrastructure, and continued support for consumers and businesses to encourage the change to electric.”

Additionally, the President outlined the importance of investment in people.

“For companies and family businesses to thrive, we must attract and develop skilled workers for all sectors. Apprenticeship training is a key focus of the SIMI Management Board, and we will continue to support every effort to attract apprentices, offering young people a career in a high tech industry with great opportunities and promising futures”.

In his role as President, he plans to unite all facets of the Irish Motor Industry and advocate for the interests of SIMI members across all sectors in Ireland.