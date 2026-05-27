Businesses to benefit from Food and Drink export programme

12 food businesses across South Dublin will benefit from a returning scheme that supports the growth of small and medium enterprises in the sector.

A dozen food businesses will benefit from the second iteration of LEO South Dublin’s Food and Drink Export Programme, which will allow them to access several supports as they look to grow their companies.

The export programme is designed to be a targeted support initiative that strengthens the export capacity of established Irish food and drink SMEs.

South Dublin County Council provided more details on the programme’s return at a recent council meeting.

The SDCC Chief Executive’s report noted: “The programme addresses a key capability gap within the sector by providing structured export training, market‑led planning and direct commercial engagement opportunities.

“The initiative aligns with national priorities, particularly in the context of continued growth in Ireland’s food and drink sector.

“With exports reaching a record €19 billion in 2025, global demand remains strong, highlighting the importance of supporting businesses to become export‑ready and scalable for international markets.

“This year, the second cohort of the programme will support 12 local food businesses.”

The participating businesses will be supported through workshops, one-to-one mentoring opportunities, targeted market research and more.

Advice on export markets, regulatory and logistics requirements and the preparation of international sales material will also be provided.

All businesses involved will work to develop tailored export development plans that will back up their ambitions to take their products international.

The council noted that a boost will also be given to these businesses when it comes to developing international abilities.

“To strengthen the programme’s commercial impact, each participating business will receive between 10 and 15 qualified international sales leads, sourced through specialist networks.

“This ensures that capability building is directly linked to high‑value market access opportunities, supporting participants to translate strategic planning into tangible export outcomes.”

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