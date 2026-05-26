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Fire in underground car park at Tallaght Cross
Dublin Fire Brigade outside Tallaght Cross on Tuesday morning

Fire in underground car park at Tallaght Cross

James Roulston MooneyMay 26, 2026 2:06 pm

A fire broke out in an underground car park on Tuesday morning at Tallaght Cross, which saw a car ablaze.

Firefighters responded to an underground car park fire located off Cookstown Way, with pictures showing the blaze present by a vehicle at the location.

Access to the car park was cut off after the fire brigade reached the scene and work was carried out to extinguish the flames and secure the area.

The car on fire in the underground car park at Tallaght Cross this morning. Photos Dublin Fire Brigade

A statement from Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Breathing apparatus teams extinguished the fire and the car park is currently being ventilated using positive pressure fans.

“We expect access to be restored to the car park after 1300 hrs.”

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