Fire in underground car park at Tallaght Cross

A fire broke out in an underground car park on Tuesday morning at Tallaght Cross, which saw a car ablaze.

Firefighters responded to an underground car park fire located off Cookstown Way, with pictures showing the blaze present by a vehicle at the location.

Access to the car park was cut off after the fire brigade reached the scene and work was carried out to extinguish the flames and secure the area.

A statement from Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Breathing apparatus teams extinguished the fire and the car park is currently being ventilated using positive pressure fans.

“We expect access to be restored to the car park after 1300 hrs.”