Dog owners urged to rethink their daily routines during warm days

AS temperatures start to rise and we enter the infamous Irish summer, Dogs Trust Ireland wants to remind dog owners that not everyone can handle the heat.

The charity is urging owners to rethink their daily routines during warmer days and reminding them that “Twenty is Plenty” when it comes to exercising their furry friends in the summer.

Once temperatures reach around 20 degrees Celsius, dogs can begin to feel the heat much easier than humans, especially during exercise.

Dogs Trust has emphasised that a twenty-minute walk is more than enough in the summer heat and will keep everyone happy.

In warm weather, dogs can struggle as they can only release small amount of heat through their paw pads and rely on panting to cool down.

This means during play or whilst on long walks, they can easily overheat, an important fact that dog owners should be especially aware of.

Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly, detailed how dogs can suffer from heatstroke on hotter days, and the importance of knowing the signs

“It’s important to remember that no dog is immune, and heatstroke can develop quickly in any breed.

‘If a dog shows signs such as excessive panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, vomiting, lethargy or collapse, it’s vital to act quickly.

‘Move them to a cool area, begin gentle cooling using room temperature water, and contact your vet immediately. Acting fast can save your dog’s life.”

A walk earlier in the day or late at night is advised by the trust as temperatures are much cooler, but skipping a walk altogether on particularly hot days is probably best.

It is equally important that dogs are kept cool while at home, with easy access to fresh drinking water and a cool, shaded place to relax, both indoors and outdoors.

Dogs Trust has also reinforced its critical warning this summer to never leave a dog alone in a car on a warm day. Even when it feels mild outside, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly within minutes, creating life-threatening conditions.

Parking in the shade and leaving the windows down does little to keep a car cool in hot weather.