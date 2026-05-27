Residents concerned over plans for a through road

Concerns have been raised by members of the Tullyhall Residents Association regarding plans to create a through road between Tullyhall and a new development.

Detailed in the plans for the development, known as Clonburris Site Three, show the creation of a through road by turning a gated emergency exit, used by the ESB, into a larger entrance.

Where the gate currently sits is at the end of a residential road and acts as a cul-de-sac, which is an area where children play daily.

The Clonburris site is set to include the construction of 580 dwellings between 130 two-storey houses, 15 three-storey houses and two five-storey apartment buildings.

In May 2025, the Planning Commission shared plans to open the gate to allow traffic flow to and from the future residential area, but current residents have said that as it stands, “no two cars can pass through the road at the same time.”

A member of the Tullyhall Residents Association, Dara-Jane Kindillon spoke to The Echo about the concerns raised by the Association.

One of the issues that Ms Kindillon highlighted was the planned extension of the road behind the gate and the unanswered questions that residents have about the proposals.

“On the other side of that gate in the plan, it’s saying that the road is going to be approximately 20 meters in width, whereas, if we measure our road at the minute, it’s not anywhere near that.” Ms Kindillon said.

She went on to say, “in no part of the plans was there any mention of the width of this road, what’s the plan for this road when this all does go ahead?”

Locals have been left with many unanswered questions even though they have been in contact with members of the SDCC, An Comisiún Pleanála and project planners.

They are yet to find out the proposed timeline for the building work and whether residential roads will be used as an access point for construction vehicles during the works.

Residents of Oldbridge and Rossbury have also called for more information regarding Clonburris Site Three, as their homes are also neighbouring the construction site.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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