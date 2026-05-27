Nominations now open for Tallaght’s Greatest Character 2026

Tallaght has long been known for its strong sense of community and the larger-than-life personalities who make the area unique.

More than anywhere else, Tallaght is full of characters — the kind of people whose names instantly spark the response: “Ah, what a great character.”





Name * Address * Email * Phone number * Nominated person's name Why you are nominating them? Checkbox * Please tick this box to agree to your submission being shared with the Priory Market judging panel Send

Now, the search is on to officially recognise and celebrate the people who bring humour, spirit, kindness, and personality to the community with the launch of Tallaght’s Greatest Character 2026.

Members of the public are now invited to submit nominations for themselves or someone else they believe deserves to be crowned Tallaght’s Greatest Character.

Priory Market, the organisers, are encouraging people from across the community to nominate individuals who have made a lasting impression through their personality, contribution, storytelling, humour, or community spirit.

The overall winner will receive a €1,000 cash prize along with the title of Tallaght’s Greatest Character 2026.

“We all know what we mean when we say someone is a character.

‘Well Tallaght is full of them and to celebrate a new annual Tallaght festival we want to find a real character,” explained Amy Keatinge, one of the organisers of the competition.

“Young, old, male, female – it doesn’t matter so long as they are a great character.”

Priory Market are asking nominators to share who they are nominating and explain why that person deserves recognition.

“We are delighted to be the media sponsors for the revived Moll Rooney Tallaght festival, and especially the ‘Tallaght’s Greatest Character’ event, we get great joy on helping to promote the events in our areas, and as myself and our family are Tallaght natives, we were only too happy to support this event,” said Emma Kennedy.

Nominations will be submitted via the form above beginning May 28 and closing date is 25 June 2026. More details and the terms of the competition are also available at the competition link.

The winner will be chosen at a live event in Priory Market on Saturday 4th July.