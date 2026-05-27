The Moll Rooney Festival Returns to Tallaght After 150 Years

Major New Community Festival to Take Place from July 2–5, 2026

For over a thousand years, the people of Tallaght celebrated their patron saint, St. Maelruain, through an annual gathering that became known locally as the Moll Rooney Festival.

After an absence of more than 150 years, the festival is now set to return in 2026 as a major celebration of Tallaght’s culture, people, and community spirit.

Proudly revived by Priory Market, the Moll Rooney Festival will take place across Tallaght from July 2–5, 2026, bringing together history, music, sport, storytelling, food, family entertainment, and local pride in a multi-day programme designed to celebrate everything that makes Tallaght unique.

Located in Tallaght Village, Priory Market is a new social and cultural destination featuring 12 artisan food vendors, an award-winning brewery, and an on-site tank bar. Inspired by the long-standing Irish tradition of “Pattern Days,” the revived festival aims to create a modern community celebration rooted in Tallaght’s heritage and identity.

The festival is expected to attract significant crowds from across South Dublin and beyond, with events designed to appeal to families, young people, local clubs, visitors, and community groups. The programme will include:

Heritage and historical tours

Storytelling and spoken word events

Traditional Irish music sessions and céilí

Family carnival entertainment

Beer brewing and coffee experiences

Youth workshops and performances

Sports competitions and community activities

Live music and cultural showcases

Tallaght’s Greatest Character 2026 competition

Developed through extensive community collaboration, the festival will activate multiple venues and organisations across Tallaght, including local GAA clubs, youth organisations, artists, historians, musicians, performers, and businesses.

Speaking about the return of the festival, John Kearns said: “the aim of the Moll Rooney Festival is simple: to celebrate Tallaght through the people who make it special.

And what better time to do that than with our own ‘Pattern Day’ celebration of St. Maelruain”.

“We are delighted to be the media sponsors for the revived Moll Rooney Tallaght festival, and especially the ‘Tallaght’s Greatest Character’ event, we get great joy on helping to promote the events in our areas, and as myself and our family are Tallaght natives, we were only too happy to support this event,” said Emma Kennedy.

The festival also presents significant sponsorship and partnership opportunities for organisations looking to support local culture, community engagement, and place-making initiatives in one of Ireland’s largest and fastest-growing communities.

The organisers describe the Moll Rooney Festival as “more than a series of events — it is a celebration of identity, belonging, and pride of place.” Details of all events and updates will be posted on the Priory Market website and on all social media.

Further programme announcements, sponsorship opportunities, and event details will be released shortly.