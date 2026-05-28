Dubs face Louth in All-Ireland

Niall Scully from Templeogue Synge Street will have a key role to play for the Dubs Photo by Paul Lundy

THE Dublin Footballers take on Louth in round one of the All- Ireland Football Championship this coming Sunday in Croke Park.

The game is a rematch of the Leinster semi-final between the two sides which took place only a few weeks ago in Portlaoise.

That was one of the few times that Dublin had been underdogs heading to a fixture between the two and the competitiveness of the match was on full display in the first half with Dublin in possession of a narrow lead at the interval.

The second half would see a different game play out however with Dublin dominating proceedings and winning out on the day by ten points 0-20 to 0-10.

Ger Brennan will still be feeling the effects of the 12 week touchline ban, as the Dub’s come up against his former charges.

It was Brennan who won Louth their first Leinster Championship since 1957 last year and it was under his managerial reign that saw their current side be at its most competitive in decades.

Dublin themselves have looked weak in recent performances with the Leinster Semi final victory against Louth being the notable exception.

The quarter final saw them narrowly scrape past a division 4 Wicklow side by just two points and of course their most highlighted fail was the Leinster final loss to Westmeath which saw them dominated after extra time.

The loss of Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne in that game early on through injury was a big blow to the Dub’s.

Such a physical presence in midfield, Dublin’s ability to win kickouts afterwards was seriously hampered and it is unknown currently if the big man will be making a return to the midfield this weekend.

Con O’Callaghan is another name who may appear doubtful. Considered to be a talisman of the squad he has been in and out of the team this year and is another name who remains doubtful for the upcoming clash.

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