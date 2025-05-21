Locals honoured at basketball awards

Tom O’Malley, of the Post Primary Schools Committee presents Boys D School of the Year. Adam Regan, Cormac O’Halloran and Rory McDonnagh of St Aidan’s Community School, Tallaght

THE Basketball Ireland Annual Awards took place at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on Saturday.

There was a number of clubs and players honoured for a successful season.

Adam Charles from Éanna was named the U18 Player of the Year for a successful run with his club.

Charles helped Éanna lifted the U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup, following a 92-72 win over Titans at the National Basketball Arena in March

He was awarded in that match after picking up the MVP, he racked up 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers for the winning side.

Dublin Lions’ Caitríona Flanagan was named the Women’s Underage Coach of the Year.

The Clondalkin club had a very successful season this year winning the U14 All-Ireland Championship.

St Aidan’s Community School were named the Boys D School of the Year winners.

