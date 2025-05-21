Tallaght Rugby honour players

Abbie Keeley try of the season accepted by her mother Martina Fitzpatrick, Player of the year Orlaith Plunkett, Players player of the year Lorraine McManus and Most Improved player Adriana Silvela

The annual Tallaght Rugby Club awards were held in the Harvest Room in the Old Mill on Saturday.

First up were the women’s team and Abbie Keeley was awarded the Try of the Season.

Adriana Silvela won the award for Most Improved Player, performing incredibly well despite only taking up rugby this year.

Then Orlaith Plunkett won the award for Player of the Year after another season of consistent high quality performances.

Finally, captain Lorraine McManus was named Player’s Player of the Year for her tireless contribution on and off the pitch this season.

Next up was the men’s awards and Mick Corrigan was given the award for the Try of the Season. Daithí Moloney was then given the most Improved Player Award for his excellent first season playing rugby, working tirelessly in the second row.

Nick McGuinness won Player’s Player of the Year Award, a popular award.

Craig O’Brien was awarded the men’s player of the year award.

After playing for the Tallaght youths, Craig rejoined the club at the start of the season and impressed with his skills and workrate.

He also helps out coaching the Tallaght youths. Then Club Chairman Stephen Heaney presented the club person of the year award to Darran Conway for his tireless work with the youths again this season.

