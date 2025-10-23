Locals in running for Player of Year awards

Ellen Dolan of Peamount has been shortlisted for Player of the Year Photo By Bartley Ramsay

THE nominees for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Awards have been confirmed ahead of a ceremony on November 14.

While SSE Aitricity Women’s Premier Division Winners Athlone Town dominate the Player of the Year category with four nominations there are a number of local players represented in the Young Player of the Year category.

Both Mary Phillips and Ellen Dolan from Peamount United are in with a shout while Ella Kelly from Shamrock Rovers has also received a nomination for the young player of the year award.

2025 has been Mary Phillips break out season, previously on the books with Athlone Town Phillips was a bit part player in their squad last season that won the league and the FAI Cup, she frequently was on the bench and made six appearances across all competitions after making her debut for Athlone the year before, she also won the FAI U17 Academy Player of the year award in 2023 while at the club.

Moving to Peamount in February saw Phillips become far more involved in the first team playing over 20 times for the Peas.

She has become an integral part of Peamount’s midfield and played a key role in linking the midfield with the defence as well as providing excellent balls towards the more attacking players up front.

Ellen Dolan is a Peamount academy graduate who has made her presence in the first team undeniable over the past two seasons.

Just this year she scored nine goals in 17 league games and was a key attacking outlet for Peamount particularly in the early stages of the season when they were really struggling to put the ball into the back of the net.

At just 19 she only seems to be improving and looks like a real talisman of the future for the club.

Ella Kelly has established herself as a regular member of a Shamrock Rovers side that possesses some serious attacking talent.

Aged just 16, Kelly initially made her breakthrough campaign last year making nine appearances in the league for Rovers. This year however she has more than doubled this figure featuring 20 times for the club.