Gerry inspired so many GAA students

The Anderson family being presented with an award recognising Gerry before the TUD and Maynooth game

THE late Gerry Anderson was honoured with a tribute before the opening league match of TUD’s campaign when they played Maynooth University last Wednesday evening.

Gerry was a key figure within the University’s GAA set up acting as a developmental officer for over two decades and played a key role in getting GAA the status it holds now within the institution along with being club chairman of his beloved St Annes, joint manager of TUD’s side Adam Doran spoke on the impact that Gerry had.

“He raised the standard. His way of thinking that it should almost be a rite of passage for young lads to play third level.

‘It’s an enjoyable process, the highs are as high as they would be with your club or your county but the lows are not as low because you don’t have the weight of your forefathers looking down on you.

‘He always believed in trying to get the highest possible standard for the players in terms of physio, nutrition, analysis and everything that goes with it.”

“He aspired to get it done and he did get it done. It was because he tried and tried and knocked on the door until he got what he considered was right for the players.

‘Bursary programmes, additional funding, sponsorship and partnerships with local enterprises and food chains, all that kind of stuff.”

TUD would unfortunately be beaten in their opening game of the year, however Doran is not worried about the rest of the season and remains optimistic after reaching the semi final of the Sigerson Championship last year.

Not having a core group of his players available because of the ongoing club championships certainly played an impact on the game against Maynooth.

“We’ve virtually the same team this year. If guys from counties go deep into the championship you won’t have access to them.

‘You want them to do well but you don’t want them to do too well! You get them back and they are flying fit but you get them back to play which is the most important thing then.”