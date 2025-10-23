St Anne’s inters fall at final hurdle in Parnell

ST ANNE’S were defeated in the Intermediate Dublin Football final by Round Towers Lusk on Sunday afternoon at Parnell park.

While the heavy nature of the defeat surely dampened their spirits on the day the season can surely be considered a successful one with the side returning to Senior Football.

St Anne’s were not able to compete with Lusk who took control of the tie after the opening 15 minutes of the game and did not relinquish their hold on the game for the remainder of the match.

St Anne’s started the match brightly with Luke Perry, Scott Fulham and Jamie O’Neill all scoring within the opening minutes of the game.

Cormac Howley would swing the momentum back in Lusk’s favour however and Towers would find themselves four points in front as the match hit 20 minutes.

St Annes’ were lucky that the gap was not bigger after Lusk hit the post twice in the first half.

Points from Jamie O Neill and Aaron McGrath would keep Annes just about in the game but Lusk would finish the first half strongly to go into the interval with a healthy seven point lead and a 0-12 to 0-05 scoreline.

Towers performed even better in the second half of the game and Annes seven point deficit was stretched to 15 points following a goal from Darragh Kelly as well as further points from Lusk talisman Cormac Howley.

The game was essentially done and dusted by the end of the third quarter but St Annes continued to battle on with Dan Culligan and Jack O’Neill continuing to score points for the side from Tallaght.

Of course it would not be enough to overcome the deficit and the final result would see St Annes suffer a heavy 13 point defeat, being on the wrong side of a 1-22 to 0-12 scoreline.