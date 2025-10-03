Search
Luas will be disrupted due to essential works
Ellen GoughOctober 3, 2025 10:03 am

Luas services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart will be disrupted for “essential works” again this weekend.

Essential rail works to replace tracks on the Luas Red Line at Belgard Stop and the crossing on Belgard Road this Saturday and Sunday, October 4-5.

A replacement bus service will operate to service the closed Luas stops between Red Cow and Tallaght and Red Cow and Saggart, with some restrictions, a statement on the Luas website said.

“These works are essential to the operation of the Luas system and ensures we deliver a safe, reliable tram service to our customers,” it read.

“The works will involve breaking concrete in certain areas and repairing rail. The workers, vehicles and machinery will generate noise at times. Therefore, it is best carried out over two consecutive days.”

The works will also take place over the coming bank holiday, October 25-27.

The replacement bus service will run between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart every 15 minutes during the weekend closures.

A valid Luas ticket is required to use the replacement bus service and commuters are advised to allow extra time for travel.

Due to limited bus set-down areas, the replacement bus will not stop at Citywest Campus Luas Stop, and commuters are advised to please use the bus stop at Fortunestown Luas Stop which is a short walk away.

The full list of alternative bus stop locations can be found on luas.ie.

Luas Red Line services from Red Cow to Connolly will be unaffected on these weekends.

Luas Red Line services between Connolly and The Point Stop will remain closed for several weeks following damage caused by the recent fire in the Docklands area of Dublin city.

Luas Green Line services are not affected and will run as normal.

