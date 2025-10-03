St Kevin’s Church in Kilnamanagh will host a very special service to bless the four-legged members of the community this Saturday.

To celebrate the feast of St Francis of Assisi, an Ecumenical Service of the Blessing of Animals will take place in the carpark of the church at 4pm, Saturday, October 4.

The service will be led jointly by Canon William Deverell of St Maelruin’s Church of Ireland Parish, Tallaght, and Fr Frank Drescher of St Kevin’s and St Kilian’s Parish, Kilnamanagh–Castleview.

“All are warmly invited to bring along their pets – great or small – to receive a blessing,” Fr Drescher said.

“The celebration, titled Peace with Creation, will include readings from Scripture, prayer, and thanksgiving for the gift of animals and the beauty of God’s creation.”

The service will be held on the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, who is the Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals and the environment, and is renowned for his love of animals.

Previous blessings held at St Kevin’s have been well attended by two-legged and four-legged members of the congregation, with over 40 pets being blessed at the service in 2023.

“This joyful community event is open to all, and families are especially welcome,” Fr Drescher added.