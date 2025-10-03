Football Club equipment vandalised and stolen while threats are made to staff
Cherry Orchard FC has been the victim of robberies, vandalism and threats to their staff in recent weeks.
The local football club has had furniture stolen from the clubhouse and attempts were made to damage the grass pitch and dugouts.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
