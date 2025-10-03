Search
Football Club equipment vandalised and stolen while threats are made to staff
Youths removing tables and chairs from the grounds in Cherry Orchard

James Roulston MooneyOctober 3, 2025 10:30 am

Cherry Orchard FC has been the victim of robberies, vandalism and threats to their staff in recent weeks.

The local football club has had furniture stolen from the clubhouse and attempts were made to damage the grass pitch and dugouts.

