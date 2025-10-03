‘Bella Ciao Fiona’ tattoo day raises €9k for people living with cancer
A tattoo fundraiser has raised over €9,000 for people living with cancer.
The fundraiser ‘Bella Ciao Fiona’, which took place at CARP Killinarden on Sunday, September 21, was organised by Nicola Fennell in memory of her sister Fiona, who died in February 2023 of breast cancer, aged just 46.
AUTHOREcho Staff
