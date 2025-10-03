Search
‘Bella Ciao Fiona’ tattoo day raises €9k for people living with cancer
Cllr Niamh Whelan, Nicola Keating and Sandra Johnson from CARP

‘Bella Ciao Fiona’ tattoo day raises €9k for people living with cancer

Echo StaffOctober 3, 2025 10:39 am

A tattoo fundraiser has raised over €9,000 for people living with cancer.

The fundraiser ‘Bella Ciao Fiona’, which took place at CARP Killinarden on Sunday, September 21, was organised by Nicola Fennell in memory of her sister Fiona, who died in February 2023 of breast cancer, aged just 46.

Read More


Work on social housing units at Stephen’s Place commence

Tallaght

Work has begun on a new social housing development on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, which when completed will be named in memory...

‘We just don’t agree’ with this new 3G pitch

Tallaght

Proposed plans for a 3G pitch in Greenhills Park are facing stiff opposition from local residents.The council have published a Part 8...

Woman (41) intimidated and harassed parishioners

Tallaght

A WOMAN who intimidated and harassed parishioners entering the Priory in Tallaght Village with a cup begging for money was fined and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST