‘We’re really disappointed with the goals we gave away’ – Rovers boss Bradley

Shamrock Rovers faced defeat last night in their first UEFA Conference League group phase game as they took on Sparta Prague in Czechia.

Despite Rovers excellent form throughout the domestic campaign as well as in the Conference League qualifiers the contest served as a reminder to the levels that exist within football.

Rovers found themselves unable to produce their usual style of play and found themselves on the backfoot for the majority of the game.

The real damage was done in between the 30th and 50th minutes of the match with Sparta scoring two goals before the end of the first half and scoring another only minutes after the second half resumed.

There were several reasons for this including defensive errors made across Rovers backline, higher quality of play from the home side along with an approach to the game from Stephen Bradley that with hindsight may be viewed as the incorrect one.

Rovers would wait until the last ten minutes of the game to register their first shot of the day and shortly after they would take their second with Danny Mandriou producing a sublime finish to make the score 3-1.

The spell shortly after would see Rovers more productive than they had been for the previous 80 minutes as they were willing to attack and push up the pitch.

They would be punished for their misadventure however with Sparta catching them with a counter attack to make it 4-1 right before the full time whistle.

Bradley made several changes to the team that beat Bohemians last Friday and Graham Burke, Danny Mandriou and Dylan Watts were among those who did not start. It’s possible a different starting line up or approach to the game could have seen them benefit.

‘Though perhaps the last minute goal for Sparta is an indicator of what would have happened had Rovers tried to play more attacking ‘total’ football throughout the match.

Manager Stephen Bradley spoke on his side’s performance and his own team selection.

“Sparta were the better team but we’re really disappointed with the goals we gave away, especially the two corners, they were really poor.

‘Up to that point they did not create any opportunities so we were really disappointed to concede the goals we did.

‘Especially the one before half-time. You go in 1-0, make your subs and it can become a different game.”

“But the goals we gave away were really soft, really poor. We were sloppy in our decision making.

‘We are experienced enough to know at this level that if you switch off and don’t do your job, you get punished and we got punished.”

“Sunday is a really important game for us and you have got to understand it’s about the players’ loads and trying to even out over the few weeks.

‘With Thursday and then Sunday we knew tonight was going to be a lot of defensive work and the subs that came in, if you start them it’s a heavy load with Sunday in mind. Sunday had a big bearing on it.”