Lucan Festival whoops it up with fireworks and food
Supt Paul Dolan, Sgt Paul Moran, Donagh Hanrahan, Tristan Best Kinsella, Garda Anne Gabbett , Maisie Crossan and Isaac

James Roulston MooneySeptember 12, 2025 12:30 pm

The Lucan Festival enjoyed another year of success this past weekend as locals turned up in droves for fireworks, food and family-friendly fun.

Approximately 15,000 people came through the gates of Lucan House across Saturday and Sunday.

