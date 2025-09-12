Lucan Festival whoops it up with fireworks and food
The Lucan Festival enjoyed another year of success this past weekend as locals turned up in droves for fireworks, food and family-friendly fun.
Approximately 15,000 people came through the gates of Lucan House across Saturday and Sunday.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
