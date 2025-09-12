Nominations for South Dublin best business awards now open

SOUTH Dublin Chamber has announced that nominations are now open for the annual South Dublin County Business Awards 2025.

The awards are about celebrating, showcasing, and acknowledging all that is good in business in South Dublin County.

Applications are now open to any business or not-for-profit organisations based in or doing business in South Dublin County.

The black-tie awards presentation evening will be held on Thursday, October 16 in the Maldron Hotel, Tallaght.

Host for the evening will be Marty Whelan, award-winning Irish radio and television personality.

Awards categories this year include Best Family-owned and managed Business, Best Networker Award, Best Small Business, Best Start-up/New Business Award and Innovation in Business Award. There are also categories celebrating awards in sport, leisure, customer service, best employer and best place to eat.

All entries are free and closing dates for applications are:

Mystery Shopping – must be received this week;

Written Applications – must be received by 5.00pm next Monday, September 15.

All criteria for the awards, the judging of the awards and the mystery shopping evaluations will be done by Spotcheck, the recognised Independent Awards Agency.

For further information contact Cliodhna O’ Byrne at 4585247 or email cliodhna@sdchamber.ie

The link for making applications can be found HERE.